    USS Lassen [Image 13 of 20]

    USS Lassen

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Emilio Cancel, from Freeport, New York, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen’s (DDG 82) supply department, seasons salmon in the galley, June 11, 2021. Lassen is underway in the Atlantic Ocean supporting USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lassen [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

