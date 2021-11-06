USS Lassen underway

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Emilio Cancel, from Freeport, New York, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen's (DDG 82) supply department, prepares a meal in the galley, June 11, 2021. Lassen is underway in the Atlantic Ocean supporting USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)

