USS Lassen underway

Lt. j.g. Michael Aschoff, left, from Callaton, Tennessee, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen’s (DDG 82) Electrical Division, works with Seaman Noah Pick, from Des Moines, Iowa, assigned to Lassen's deck department, to verify water fittings during a general quarters drill, June 10, 2021. Lassen is underway in the Atlantic Ocean supporting USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)

