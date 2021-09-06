The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) steams in the Atlantic Ocean, June 9, 2021. Lassen is underway in the Atlantic Ocean supporting USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

