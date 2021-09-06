Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021

    African Lion 2021

    MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Baker 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Members of the Royal Morrocan Armed Forces (RMAF) cross trains U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thomas Henritze on their crew serve weapon, June 9, 2021, near Cap Draa Manuver Area, Morocco. The RMAF train American soldiers to increase nation interoperability. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,00 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employees a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    African Lion

    Morocco
    AfricanLion
    crew served weapon
    Royal Morrocan Armed Forces

