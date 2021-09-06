Members of the Royal Morrocan Armed Forces (RMAF) cross trains U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thomas Henritze on their crew serve weapon, June 9, 2021, near Cap Draa Manuver Area, Morocco. The RMAF train American soldiers to increase nation interoperability. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,00 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employees a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 11:26 Photo ID: 6689350 VIRIN: 210609-Z-MB608-2061 Resolution: 4854x3640 Size: 5.04 MB Location: MA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021, by SGT Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.