U.S. Army Spc. Spencer Fayles of the 144th Area Support Medical Company treats Spc. Michale Vining of D Company 2-121 of 48 Infantry Bde. Georgia, June 8, 2021, Cap Draa Maneuver Area, Morocco. Vining is a patient at the Role 2 Medical Treatment Facility during Exercise African Lion. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,00 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Baker)

