U.S. Army Members of the 551st Military Police Company pose after practicing room clearing, June 7, 2021, near Cap Draa Maneuver Area. Room clearing sharpens the skills of soldiers to support tactical operations and react to active shooters. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,00 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Baker)

