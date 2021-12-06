From Eye Level to Sky Level

U.S. Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command conduct training with the Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System (LMADIS) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2021. The MADIS series allows Low Altitude Air Defense Marines to keep pace with the maneuver force in order to protect it from precision fires and enemy close air support, specifically targeting enemy unmanned aircraft systems. The LMADIS is mounted on a Polaris MRZR and contains a radar as well as an Electronic Warfare suite. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)

