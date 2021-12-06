Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Eye Level to Sky Level

    SAUDI ARABIA

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command conduct training with the Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System (LMADIS) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2021. The MADIS series allows Low Altitude Air Defense Marines to keep pace with the maneuver force in order to protect it from precision fires and enemy close air support, specifically targeting enemy unmanned aircraft systems. The LMADIS is mounted on a Polaris MRZR and contains a radar as well as an Electronic Warfare suite. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)

    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    3rd MAW
    Marines
    Crisis Response
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

