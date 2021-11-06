Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sports keep 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers fit, build esprit de corps in Japan [Image 2 of 5]

    Sports keep 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers fit, build esprit de corps in Japan

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S Army Pfc. Andrew Way, an infantryman from Medway, Massachusetts, gets ready to swing at a pitch while competing in a game of softball between platoons of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 11, 2021, before participating in Exercise Orient Shield later this month. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 04:46
    Photo ID: 6689073
    VIRIN: 210611-A-HS753-002
    Resolution: 1224x816
    Size: 629.41 KB
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP
    Hometown: MEDWAY, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sports keep 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers fit, build esprit de corps in Japan [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sports keep 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers fit, build esprit de corps in Japan
    Sports keep 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers fit, build esprit de corps in Japan
    Sports keep 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers fit, build esprit de corps in Japan
    Sports keep 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers fit, build esprit de corps in Japan
    Sports keep 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers fit, build esprit de corps in Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Camp Fuji
    Black Lions
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT