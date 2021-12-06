GDYNIA, Poland (June 12, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Patrick Corsi, right, from Dedham, Mass., assists Electronics Technician Tyler Langford, from Middleberg, Fla., in removing line from bits during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 12, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 04:00 Photo ID: 6689069 VIRIN: 210612-N-CJ510-0021 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.01 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.