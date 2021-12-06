A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 140th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, brings in a F-16 Fighting Falcon June 11, 2021 at Thule Air Base, Greenland. Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-19, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and Ameican command, NORAD employs a network of space-based aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Basic Mira Roman)

