A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 140th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, brings in a F-16 Fighting Falcon June 11, 2021 at Thule Air Base, Greenland. Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-19, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and Ameican command, NORAD employs a network of space-based aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Basic Mira Roman)
|06.12.2021
|06.12.2021 21:05
|6688972
|210612-Z-EN926-2082
|4655x3325
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|THULE, GL
|4
|1
This work, Amalgam Dart 21-01 [Image 15 of 15], by AB Mira Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
