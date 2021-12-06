U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Thule Air Base, Greenland June 11, 2021. Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-19, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and Ameican command, NORAD employs a network of space-based aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Basic Mira Roman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 21:04 Photo ID: 6688971 VIRIN: 210612-Z-EN926-2076 Resolution: 4082x2916 Size: 1.26 MB Location: THULE, GL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Amalgam Dart 21-01 [Image 15 of 15], by AB Mira Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.