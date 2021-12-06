Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amalgam Dart 21-01

    Amalgam Dart 21-01

    THULE, GREENLAND

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Airman Mira Roman 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Thule Air Base, Greenland June 11, 2021. Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-19, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and Ameican command, NORAD employs a network of space-based aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Basic Mira Roman)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 21:04
    Photo ID: 6688971
    VIRIN: 210612-Z-EN926-2076
    Resolution: 4082x2916
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: THULE, GL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amalgam Dart 21-01, by AB Mira Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COANG
    140th Wing
    Thule
    NORADONE
    Amalgam Dart 21-01

