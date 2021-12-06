Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    111th Attack Wing bids farewell to former commander

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. William R. Griffin, former commander of the 111th Attack Wing, headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, accepts a plaque from U.S. Air National Guard Col. Christine Munch, commander of the 111th Mission Support Group, during his retirement ceremony at Biddle Air National Guard Base June 12, 2021. Griffin officially retired on April 1, 2021, when he reached his mandatory retirement date, and was recognized today for his 31 years of honorable service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United States.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PA Air National Guard
    retirement
    111th Attack Wing
    William R. Griffin

