111th Attack Wing bids farewell to former commander

U.S. Air National Guard Col. William R. Griffin, former commander of the 111th Attack Wing, headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, accepts a plaque from U.S. Air National Guard Col. Christine Munch, commander of the 111th Mission Support Group, during his retirement ceremony at Biddle Air National Guard Base June 12, 2021. Griffin officially retired on April 1, 2021, when he reached his mandatory retirement date, and was recognized today for his 31 years of honorable service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United States.

