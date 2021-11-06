U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Clinton Morrison assigned to Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, returns from the firing point during an M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fire training at Fort Bragg, NC, June 11, 2021. The 5-113th FA conduct HIMARS live fire training as a part of their annual training to maintain tactical readiness.

