    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training [Image 5 of 9]

    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training

    NC, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Spc. Hannah Tarkelly 

    449th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Diana Campuzano (left) and Sgt. John Mcnulty assigned to Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment secure a six-pack round of rockets to a Medium Tactical Vehicle during an M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fire training at Fort Bragg, NC, June 11, 2021. The 5-113th FA conduct HIMARS live fire training as a part of their annual training to maintain tactical readiness.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Photo ID: 6688742
    VIRIN: 210611-Z-AI968-050
    Location: NC, US
    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    NCNG
    5-113th

