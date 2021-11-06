U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kiefer Norris, a Fire Directions Officer for Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, writes down firing coordinates during an M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fire training at Fort Bragg, NC, June 11, 2021. The 5-113th FA conduct HIMARS live fire training as a part of their annual training to maintain tactical readiness.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 13:58
|Photo ID:
|6688741
|VIRIN:
|210611-Z-AI968-241
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Hannah Tarkelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
