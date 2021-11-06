Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training [Image 3 of 9]

    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training

    NC, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Spc. Hannah Tarkelly 

    449th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kiefer Norris, a Fire Directions Officer for Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, maps out firing and target points during an M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fire training at Fort Bragg, NC, June 11, 2021. The 5-113th FA conduct HIMARS live fire training as a part of their annual training to maintain tactical readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 13:58
    Photo ID: 6688740
    VIRIN: 210611-Z-AI968-233
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Hannah Tarkelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training
    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training
    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training
    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training
    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training
    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training
    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training
    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training
    5-113th FA Conduct HIMARS Live Fire Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    NCNG
    5-113th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT