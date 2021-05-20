Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philadelphia lights city blue, green in recognition of Pa. Guard, others for support to mass vaccine sites [Image 3 of 3]

    Philadelphia lights city blue, green in recognition of Pa. Guard, others for support to mass vaccine sites

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ross Whitley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    On Thursday, May 20, several buildings in downtown as well as Boathouse Row were lit in blue and green. The display was done by the City of Philadelphia and its residents to honor FEMA, DoD and Pa. National Guard personnel and volunteers who served at the city's mass vaccination sites. The Pa. National Guard supported both the Center City Community Vaccination Center as well as the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    FEMA
    PEMA
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    OPNVAXPA
    City of Philadelphia

