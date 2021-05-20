On Thursday, May 20, several buildings in downtown as well as Boathouse Row were lit in blue and green. The display was done by the City of Philadelphia and its residents to honor FEMA, DoD and Pa. National Guard personnel and volunteers who served at the city's mass vaccination sites. The Pa. National Guard supported both the Center City Community Vaccination Center as well as the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 12:38 Photo ID: 6688727 VIRIN: 210520-Z-ZB796-0057 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.52 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Philadelphia lights city blue, green in recognition of Pa. Guard, others for support to mass vaccine sites [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Ross Whitley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.