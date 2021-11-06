Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210611-N-UN585-1147 [Image 10 of 10]

    210611-N-UN585-1147

    SPAIN

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ROTA, Spain (June 11, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) stow a jackstaff as the ship leaves port in Rota, Spain, June 11, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Location: ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210611-N-UN585-1147 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    line handling
    sea and anchor detail
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    USS Ross

