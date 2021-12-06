104th Fighter Wing holds Readiness Exercise, evacuates building after simulated fire

The 104th Fighter Wing held a four day Readiness Exercise June 10 - 13 at Barnes Air National Guard Base. Airmen evacuated a building after a simulated fire and accounted for all members of their team while the fire department responded. The REX allows all elements of the 104FW to hone their skills in support of both the State and Federal mission, ensuring the highest degree of readiness to respond to a mission at a moments notice. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

