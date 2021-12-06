Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing holds Readiness Exercise, evacuates building after simulated fire

    104th Fighter Wing holds Readiness Exercise, evacuates building after simulated fire

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 104th Fighter Wing held a four day Readiness Exercise June 10 - 13 at Barnes Air National Guard Base. Airmen evacuated a building after a simulated fire and accounted for all members of their team while the fire department responded. The REX allows all elements of the 104FW to hone their skills in support of both the State and Federal mission, ensuring the highest degree of readiness to respond to a mission at a moments notice. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 10:18
    Photo ID: 6688587
    VIRIN: 210612-Z-UN054-1001
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing holds Readiness Exercise, evacuates building after simulated fire, by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    USAF
    104FW
    Barnestormer

