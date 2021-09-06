African Lion 2021 - 48th IBCT In Action

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan White, an infantry squad leader with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard leads a rifle team through rehearsals during exercise African Lion 2021 June 9, 2021, in Tantan, Morocco. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine

