African Lion 2021 - 48th IBCT In Action

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia Army National Guard’s Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct rifle team rehearsals during exercise African Lion 21 June 9, 2021, in Tantan, Morocco. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

