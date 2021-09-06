Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Lion 2021 - 48th IBCT In Action [Image 1 of 4]

    African Lion 2021 - 48th IBCT In Action

    MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    .S. Army Pfc. Nathan Hill, a squad automatic weapon gunner with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard conducts rifle team rehearsals during exercise African Lion 21 June 9, 2021, in Tantan, Morocco. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 09:51
    Photo ID: 6688561
    VIRIN: 210609-Z-VK811-1001
    Resolution: 5691x3840
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: MA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021 - 48th IBCT In Action [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    African Lion 2021 - 48th IBCT In Action
    African Lion 2021 - 48th IBCT In Action
    African Lion 2021 - 48th IBCT In Action
    African Lion 2021 - 48th IBCT In Action

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    African Lion

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Morocco
    ARNG
    AfricanLion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT