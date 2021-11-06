U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Brown, a physician assistant with the 151st Medical DET-1, provides medical care to a patient in Tafraoute, Morocco on June 11, 2021 at the African Lion 2021 Military Medical Surgical Field Hospital. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for us and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, null-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Annie Edwards).

