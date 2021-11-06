Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 [Image 6 of 11]

    African Lion 2021

    MOROCCO

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Annie Edwards 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Col. Scott Blum, a dentist with the 108th Medical Group, extracts a tooth at the Military Medical Surgical Field Hospital in Tafraoute, Morocco on June 11, 2021 during African Lion 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for us and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, null-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Annie Edwards).

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Location: MA
    This work, African Lion 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Annie Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

