Daily Operations

210611-N-WQ732-3008 ARABIAN SEA (June 11, 2021) – Seaman Chase Leonard rolls a firefighting hose aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Arabian Sea, June 11. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

