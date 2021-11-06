Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    Daily Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210611-N-WQ732-3008 ARABIAN SEA (June 11, 2021) – Seaman Chase Leonard rolls a firefighting hose aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Arabian Sea, June 11. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 07:32
    Photo ID: 6688523
    VIRIN: 210611-N-WQ732-3008
    Resolution: 5151x3434
    Size: 673.09 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    #USNAVY
    #C5F
    #IKESCG2021
    #USSMONTEREY
    #ARABIANSEA

