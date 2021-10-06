Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Lion 2021 [Image 11 of 11]

    African Lion 2021

    MOROCCO

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Governor Hassan Khalil, civic leader of Tiznit Province meets with U.S. and Moroccan military leaders at the Military Medical Surgical Field hospital in Tafraoute, Morocco on June 10, 2021 during African Lion 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for us and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, null-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 05:26
    Photo ID: 6688483
    VIRIN: 210610-Z-FF470-1117
    Resolution: 6505x4066
    Size: 19.6 MB
    Location: MA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    African Lion

    TAGS

    Utah Air National Guard
    Morocco
    HCA
    AfricanLion
    Royal Moroccan Army
    MEDREX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT