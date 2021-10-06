U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Todd Bingham, commander of the U.S. military humanitarian civic assistance portion of African Lion 2021, meets with Governor Hassan Khalil, civic leader of Tiznit Province at the Military Medical Surgical Field hospital in Tafraoute, Morocco on June 10, 2021 during AL21. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for us and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, null-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Annie Edwards).

