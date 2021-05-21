Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Stong Airman Spotlight - SrA Jaime Miranda [Image 1 of 2]

    Stay Stong Airman Spotlight - SrA Jaime Miranda

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jaime Miranda deployed to #ADAB from the 177th Fighter Wing, NJANG in New Jersey. Since arriving, he has volunteered to assist with IPE distribution to new troops, run in five 5Ks and one 10K (so far), and been selected to participate in multiple events with the Honor Guard. Miranda is studying to take his CDC's as well as 2 separate foreign language tests and his real estate exam!

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 03:24
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Hometown: SECAUCUS, NJ, US
    united arab emirates
    afcent
    380th ELRS
    Airman Spotlight
    al dhafra

