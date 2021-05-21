Stay Stong Airman Spotlight - SrA Jaime Miranda

Senior Airman Jaime Miranda deployed to #ADAB from the 177th Fighter Wing, NJANG in New Jersey. Since arriving, he has volunteered to assist with IPE distribution to new troops, run in five 5Ks and one 10K (so far), and been selected to participate in multiple events with the Honor Guard. Miranda is studying to take his CDC's as well as 2 separate foreign language tests and his real estate exam!

