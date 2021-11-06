Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Lion 2021 [Image 3 of 4]

    African Lion 2021

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Erich Wagner, Officer in Charge, Field History Branch, History Division, Marine Corps University, documents the contributions of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command to Exercise African Lion with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John W. Aarsen, Deputy Commanding General, 79th TSC, Agadir, Morocco June 11, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 03:14
    Photo ID: 6688448
    VIRIN: 210611-A-DM412-1046
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.81 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jared Kindlespire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT