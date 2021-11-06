African Lion 2021

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Erich Wagner, Officer in Charge, Field History Branch, History Division, Marine Corps University, talks with Royal Moroccan Army Soldiers about Exercise African Lion, Agadir, Morocco June 11, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire)
