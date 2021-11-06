Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland holds Change of Command Ceremony

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland holds Change of Command Ceremony

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    PORTLAND, Ore. - Commander Brent Banks, right, assumes command of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland from Commander Curtis Brown, left, in a ceremony held on June 11, 2021 at the World Trade Center in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Daniel Rachal, Pubic Affairs Officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland)

