ice bucket

Cadet Chayton Galloway from 3 Platoon, Delta Company, 2nd Regiment, submerges his arms in ice water to cool down after completing a daytime land navigation course part of Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Ky., on June 11, 2021. | Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Henninger

