A portrait of Cadet Maame Ampofo from 3rd Platoon, Delta Company, 2nd Regiment, during Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Ky., on June 11, 2021. | Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Henninger
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 19:22
|Photo ID:
|6688167
|VIRIN:
|210611-A-LJ797-608
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadet Maame Ampofo [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
