    Land Navigation Briefing [Image 1 of 6]

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Henninger  

    Defense Media Activity     

    A Cadre member briefs Cadets during a daytime land navigation course part of Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Ky., on June 11, 2021. | Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Henninger

    TAGS

    CST
    land navigation
    Cadets
    Army ROTC
    Cadet Summer Training
    CST2021

