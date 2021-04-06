210604-N-EJ843-0150 GROTON, Conn. (June 4, 2021) – Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore provides remarks about Battle of Midway during a commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the battle held at the Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) and Submarine Force Museum. (From Left to Right) Looking on are Submarine Force Library and Museum Association President, retired Admiral John Padgett III; U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney (2nd – Conn.); and, Lt. Cmdr. Derek Sutton, Officer-in-Charge of Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) and Director of the Submarine Force Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 16:51 Photo ID: 6687981 VIRIN: 210604-N-EJ843-0150 Resolution: 1733x1153 Size: 1.01 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBASE commemorates Battle of Midway and re-opens Submarine Force Museum [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.