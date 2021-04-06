Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBASE commemorates Battle of Midway and re-opens Submarine Force Museum [Image 1 of 3]

    SUBASE commemorates Battle of Midway and re-opens Submarine Force Museum

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    210604-N-EJ843-0145 GROTON, Conn. (June 4, 2021) – Members of the Groton Chapter of U.S. Submarine Veterans, Inc. (SUBVETS) and audience listen and reflect during a commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Midway held at the Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) and Submarine Force Museum. The ceremony was first to be open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic and also marked the official re-opening of the Nautilus and the Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 16:50
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBASE commemorates Battle of Midway and re-opens Submarine Force Museum [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    subase new london
    battle of midway
    hs nautilus

