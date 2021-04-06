210604-N-EJ843-0145 GROTON, Conn. (June 4, 2021) – Members of the Groton Chapter of U.S. Submarine Veterans, Inc. (SUBVETS) and audience listen and reflect during a commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Midway held at the Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) and Submarine Force Museum. The ceremony was first to be open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic and also marked the official re-opening of the Nautilus and the Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 16:50 Photo ID: 6687968 VIRIN: 210604-N-EJ843-0145 Resolution: 1733x1153 Size: 1.27 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBASE commemorates Battle of Midway and re-opens Submarine Force Museum [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.