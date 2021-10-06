210610-N-NM271-1075 SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2021) – Sailors unfurl a ceremonial flag on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)
This work, 210610-N-NM271-1075 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
