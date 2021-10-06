Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman Melvin Fatimehin 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210610-N-NM271-1050 SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2021) – Sailors drape a ceremonial flag over the ship’s superstructure aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    VIRIN: 210610-N-NM271-1050
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210610-N-NM271-1050 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

