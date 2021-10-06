AIRBOSS Accepts Navy's First TH-73A

PHILADELPHIA (June 10, 2021) -- Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, accepts the key to a TH-73A training helicopter from William Hunt, Chief Executive Officer for Leonardo Helicopters, during the acceptance ceremony for TH-73A June 10 at Leonardo’s Agusta Westland Philadelphia Corporation plant in Philadelphia. During the ceremony, Whitesell accepted the first TH-73A from Leonardo on behalf of the Navy. U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Alyssa LaRosa (Released)

