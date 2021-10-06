PHILADELPHIA (June 10, 2021) -- Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, accepts the key to a TH-73A training helicopter from William Hunt, Chief Executive Officer for Leonardo Helicopters, during the acceptance ceremony for TH-73A June 10 at Leonardo’s Agusta Westland Philadelphia Corporation plant in Philadelphia. During the ceremony, Whitesell accepted the first TH-73A from Leonardo on behalf of the Navy. U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Alyssa LaRosa (Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6687831
|VIRIN:
|210610-N-VS557-0004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AIRBOSS Accepts Navy's First TH-73A [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Alyssa La Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT