    AIRBOSS Accepts Navy's First TH-73A [Image 2 of 2]

    AIRBOSS Accepts Navy's First TH-73A

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Alyssa La Rosa 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    PHILADELPHIA (June 10, 2021) -- Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, accepts the key to a TH-73A training helicopter from William Hunt, Chief Executive Officer for Leonardo Helicopters, during the acceptance ceremony for TH-73A June 10 at Leonardo’s Agusta Westland Philadelphia Corporation plant in Philadelphia. During the ceremony, Whitesell accepted the first TH-73A from Leonardo on behalf of the Navy. U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Alyssa LaRosa (Released)

    CNATRA
    CNAF
    COMNAVAIRLANT
    AirBoss
    TH-73A

