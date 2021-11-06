Cpl Joey Chow Air weapons system technician of the RCAF 433 Tactical Fighter Squadron is getting instruction from a member of the Woodward Aviation Services to how to operate the mule to be able to tow CF188 aircrafts during the EX Amalgam Dart 21-1 at 5th Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada on the Friday 11 June 2021. ©2021 DND/MDN EX AMALGAM DART 21-1. Photo by: PO2 Rene Duguay, Imagery tech. EX AMALGAM HQ Imagery.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 12:29
|Photo ID:
|6687515
|VIRIN:
|210611-O-D0430-5040-C
|Resolution:
|3541x4426
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|GOOSE BAY, NL, CA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mule training [Image 6 of 6], by CANR NORAD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
