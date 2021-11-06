Mule training

Cpl Joey Chow Air weapons system technician of the RCAF 433 Tactical Fighter Squadron is getting instruction from a member of the Woodward Aviation Services to how to operate the mule to be able to tow CF188 aircrafts during the EX Amalgam Dart 21-1 at 5th Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada on the Friday 11 June 2021. ©2021 DND/MDN EX AMALGAM DART 21-1. Photo by: PO2 Rene Duguay, Imagery tech. EX AMALGAM HQ Imagery.

