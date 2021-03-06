210603-N-RL695-1019

PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (June 3, 2021) -- Coast Guardsmen assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team 105 and Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), conduct rigid-hull inflatable boat exercises while the ship is in port in Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), June 3, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 12:38 Photo ID: 6687504 VIRIN: 210603-N-RL695-1019 Resolution: 5646x3764 Size: 1.73 MB Location: PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guardsmen and Sailors Conduct Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat Exercises [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.