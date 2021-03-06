Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guardsmen and Sailors Conduct Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat Exercises [Image 15 of 18]

    Coast Guardsmen and Sailors Conduct Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat Exercises

    PUERTO RICO

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210603-N-RL695-1019
    PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (June 3, 2021) -- Coast Guardsmen assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team 105 and Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), conduct rigid-hull inflatable boat exercises while the ship is in port in Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), June 3, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

