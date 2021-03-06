Coast Guardsmen and Sailors Conduct Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat Exercises

210603-N-RL695-1010
PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (June 3, 2021) -- Coast Guardsmen assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team 105 and Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), conduct rigid-hull inflatable boat exercises while the ship is in port in Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), June 3, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 12:38
|Photo ID:
|6687503
|VIRIN:
|210603-N-RL695-1010
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
