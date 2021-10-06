Navy Sailors patrol near Djibouti

GULF OF TADJOURA, Djibouti -- (June 10, 2021) Quartermaster 2nd Class Ruben Varela, from Downey, California, discusses navigation aboard Patrol Boat 212, of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven (MSRON-11), while patrolling the Gulf of Tadjoura, June 10, 2021. “I’ve been in Djibouti since March. I’m the navigator and radio operator for my patrol boat. It’s my job to make sure we’re adhering to the rules of the waterways. We follow all safe navigation practices - while information is flowing up and down the chain of command for our boat operations.” MSRON-11 is a part of Task Group 68.6, based at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The Task Group provides port and harbor security, high-value asset protection and maritime security operations in coastal waterways of the Gulf of Tadjoura. The Task Group includes the security boat squadron, MSRON-11, and EOD Platoon 8-2-1, which sweeps the port for explosives as needed. Both units are supported by Navy Expeditionary Combat Command in Norfolk, Virginia. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be anywhere when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

