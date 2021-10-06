Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Sailors patrol near Djibouti

    Navy Sailors patrol near Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    GULF OF TADJOURA, Djibouti -- (June 10, 2021) Quartermaster 2nd Class Ruben Varela, from Downey, California, discusses navigation aboard Patrol Boat 212, of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven (MSRON-11), while patrolling the Gulf of Tadjoura, June 10, 2021. “I’ve been in Djibouti since March. I’m the navigator and radio operator for my patrol boat. It’s my job to make sure we’re adhering to the rules of the waterways. We follow all safe navigation practices - while information is flowing up and down the chain of command for our boat operations.” MSRON-11 is a part of Task Group 68.6, based at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The Task Group provides port and harbor security, high-value asset protection and maritime security operations in coastal waterways of the Gulf of Tadjoura. The Task Group includes the security boat squadron, MSRON-11, and EOD Platoon 8-2-1, which sweeps the port for explosives as needed. Both units are supported by Navy Expeditionary Combat Command in Norfolk, Virginia. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be anywhere when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 10:54
    Photo ID: 6687346
    VIRIN: 210610-N-AW702-013
    Resolution: 7842x5228
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: DOWNEY, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Sailors patrol near Djibouti, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    VICECHINFO

    TAGS

    #secure
    #clear
    #NAVY
    #CLDJ
    #MSRON 11
    #SIPPEL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT