Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LCAC Navigator Working On-Deck

    LCAC Navigator Working On-Deck

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Oxford 

    Assault Craft Unit FIVE

    CAMP PENDLETON (June 07, 2021) Chief Quartermaster Denise Perez removes chains from a Marine Corps vehicle during a joint service training exercise at Camp Pendleton, California. Joint service training is essential to remain proficient in amphibious warfare and to prove the Navy and Marine Corps are ready to deliver combat power ashore when and where it is needed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6687332
    VIRIN: 210608-N-OI926-001
    Resolution: 826x1102
    Size: 236.82 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCAC Navigator Working On-Deck, by CPO Justin Oxford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    ACU-5
    Hover craft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT