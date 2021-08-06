LCAC Navigator Working On-Deck

CAMP PENDLETON (June 07, 2021) Chief Quartermaster Denise Perez removes chains from a Marine Corps vehicle during a joint service training exercise at Camp Pendleton, California. Joint service training is essential to remain proficient in amphibious warfare and to prove the Navy and Marine Corps are ready to deliver combat power ashore when and where it is needed.

