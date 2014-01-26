210609-N-BR419-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, addresses the crew of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), from the combat direction center. During Paparo’s visit he attended meetings with warfare commanders and provided a message to the crew over the ship’s announcement system. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2014
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 05:27
|Photo ID:
|6686935
|VIRIN:
|210609-N-BR419-1020
|Resolution:
|4249x2833
|Size:
|771.74 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
