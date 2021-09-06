210609-N-ML137-2009 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2021) Capt. Matthew Ventimiglia, executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), shakes hands with Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during his departure. During Paparo’s visit he attended meetings with warfare commanders and provided a message to the crew over the ship’s announcement system. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 05:26 Photo ID: 6686932 VIRIN: 210609-N-ML137-2009 Resolution: 3005x4502 Size: 1.37 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.