Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

210609-N-GG527-1132 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, arrives on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). During Paparo’s visit he attended meetings with warfare commanders and provided a message to the crew over the ship’s announcement system. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

